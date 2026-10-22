Santacruz hits 37.4°C, over 3°C above normal, cooler winds expected
Mumbai's Santacruz sizzled at 37.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, topping the charts as the state's hottest area and beating normal temperatures by over three degrees Celsius.
The rest of Mumbai wasn't far behind, with city temperatures also climbing higher than usual.
Meteorologists say some relief is on the way soon, thanks to cooler winds expected from the north.
Mumbai AQI 113, asthma symptoms rise
It wasn't just hot: the city's air quality took a hit too, with an AQI of 113 overall and some areas like BKC peaking at 158.
Dr. Harish Chafle, senior consultant and bronchoscopist at Gleneagles Hospital, shared that they're seeing more patients with asthma-like symptoms lately, saying, "Exposure to particulate matter in the atmosphere leads to swelling of the airways, making it difficult for people to breathe. It can worsen existing conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), along with other respiratory ailments," said Dr. Harish Chafle.
More people are needing inhalers and steroids to cope until things improve.