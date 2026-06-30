Santhosh, 45, allegedly kills wife and daughter in Dharmapuri, suicides India Jun 30, 2026

A heartbreaking case from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu: Santhosh, 45, allegedly took the lives of his wife Saranya and their daughter Sathvika (a ninth-grade student) before dying by suicide on Tuesday.

Police say he picked up his daughter from school that morning and later left home on a two-wheeler, ending his life near Adhiyamankottai.