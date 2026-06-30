Santhosh, 45, allegedly kills wife and daughter in Dharmapuri, suicides
India
A heartbreaking case from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu: Santhosh, 45, allegedly took the lives of his wife Saranya and their daughter Sathvika (a ninth-grade student) before dying by suicide on Tuesday.
Police say he picked up his daughter from school that morning and later left home on a two-wheeler, ending his life near Adhiyamankottai.
Apartment sealed, police probe, helplines offered
Authorities have sealed off the family's apartment for forensic checks and are investigating what led to this tragedy after neighbors raised the alarm.
Helplines like 104 or Sneha (044-2464 0050) offer confidential help for anyone in distress.