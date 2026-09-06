Santosh Khopatkar faked it raid in Andheri East, demanded 1CR

The group searched the office for hours and even took away phones but found nothing. When Kandasamy refused to pay without an official notice, they left empty-handed.

After checking with his chartered accountant, Kandasamy realized it was a scam and called the police.

Khopatkar, who was fired a year ago, and six others were arrested soon after. Police think this gang may have pulled similar stunts before; two members are still on the run.