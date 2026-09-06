Santosh Khopatkar faked it raid in Andheri East, demanded 1CR
A former driver, Santosh Khopatkar, tried to pull off a fake Income Tax raid on his ex-employer Rajkumar Kandasamy's office in Andheri East on July 17, 2026.
Disguised as Income Tax officials with forged IDs and a search warrant, Khopatkar and his group accused Kandasamy of tax violations and demanded ₹1 crore to avoid action against tax violations.
Seven arrested, 2 remain at large
The group searched the office for hours and even took away phones but found nothing. When Kandasamy refused to pay without an official notice, they left empty-handed.
After checking with his chartered accountant, Kandasamy realized it was a scam and called the police.
Khopatkar, who was fired a year ago, and six others were arrested soon after. Police think this gang may have pulled similar stunts before; two members are still on the run.