Saokat Molla arrested by NIA over Bhangar blast before polls

Saokat Molla's rise, West Bengal controversies

Molla, who began as a fish trader and later became associated with CPI(M), switched to TMC in 2011, quickly rising through the ranks.

Over the years, he has been linked to political violence during the 2018 panchayat polls and even faced a CBI summon in a coal theft case.

His arrest is sparking fresh conversations about political corruption in West Bengal and puts extra pressure on TMC as questions grow about its members' actions.