Sarabjeet Singh arrested after driving SUV into Delhi Assembly gate
India
A 37-year-old man, Sarabjeet Singh, was arrested on April 6 after driving his SUV through a Delhi Assembly gate and leaving a bouquet in the speaker's car.
He then tried to escape but was caught nearby.
Singh is known for supporting the farmers' protest and has a history of mental health struggles.
Sarabjeet Singh faces attempted murder charges
Investigators are piecing together Singh's recent movements. He'd been off the radar for days before showing up in Delhi.
His family says he can be hard to reach during mental health episodes.
Police are also checking his deleted social media posts backing farmer leaders.
For now, he faces serious charges like attempted murder and criminal trespass as police work to figure out what really drove his actions.