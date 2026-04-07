Sarabjit Singh arrested after driving into Delhi Assembly leaving bouquet
India
A man named Sarabjit Singh was arrested after he sped through the Delhi Assembly gates and left a bouquet in the speaker's car on April 6, 2026.
The incident happened in broad daylight, and Singh's family later shared that he's been struggling with mental health issues.
Family says Singh missing 5 days
Singh's family said he'd been missing for five days before the breach and hadn't kept in touch.
His mother described how tough it's been to manage his unpredictable behavior.
After the incident, police quickly arrested Singh and set up a high-level committee to investigate how security was breached.