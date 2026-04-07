Sarabjit Singh drives into Delhi Assembly seeking missing nephew, arrested India Apr 07, 2026

On Monday, Sarabjit Singh drove his Tata Sierra into the Delhi Assembly complex, reportedly hoping to speak with a minister about his 20-year-old nephew who's been missing since April 1.

Singh left a bouquet in the speaker's car and was arrested two hours later.

He now faces charges including attempted murder and criminal trespass.