Sarabjit Singh drives into Delhi Assembly seeking missing nephew, arrested
India
On Monday, Sarabjit Singh drove his Tata Sierra into the Delhi Assembly complex, reportedly hoping to speak with a minister about his 20-year-old nephew who's been missing since April 1.
Singh left a bouquet in the speaker's car and was arrested two hours later.
He now faces charges including attempted murder and criminal trespass.
Family cites depression, Harman Singh appeals
Singh's family believes his actions were fueled by seven years of depression treatment, which worsened after his nephew disappeared.
Before the incident, Singh had been staying at a gurdwara in Delhi, shared his brother-in-law, Harman Singh, urging authorities to consider Sarabjit's mental health during legal proceedings.