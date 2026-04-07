Sarabjit Singh drives through Delhi Assembly gate over nephew's disappearance India Apr 07, 2026

On April 6, Sarabjit Singh drove through the VIP gate at Delhi Assembly, distraught over his nephew Harman's disappearance.

Harman, a B.Tech. student from Lakhimpur Kheri, had last called his mother on April 2.

Sarabjit was especially upset that his family kept the news from him because of his depression.