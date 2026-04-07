Sarabjit Singh drives through Delhi Assembly gate over nephew's disappearance
India
On April 6, Sarabjit Singh drove through the VIP gate at Delhi Assembly, distraught over his nephew Harman's disappearance.
Harman, a B.Tech. student from Lakhimpur Kheri, had last called his mother on April 2.
Sarabjit was especially upset that his family kept the news from him because of his depression.
Family offers reward in Anandpur Sahib
Harman's family has been staying at a gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab and offering a reward for any leads.
Police are checking CCTV footage as part of the search.
Before being detained by police, Sarabjit left flowers for Speaker Vijender Gupta.