Saravanan arrested for allegedly killing Uthira and stealing gold thali
India
A 23-year-old nurse, Saravanan, has been arrested for allegedly killing his colleague Uthira, 26, and stealing her gold thali chain.
Uthira went missing on October 15; her body was found two days later near a toll gate.
Police say Saravanan took her on his two-wheeler before committing the crime. The stolen jewelry has since been recovered.
Stalin criticizes CM Vijay on safety
The case has stirred up political debate about safety and law enforcement in the state.
DMK president MK Stalin criticized Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's handling of rising crime, pointing to this incident and other recent cases as signs that things need to change.