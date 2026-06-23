Sarbananda Sonowal says Great Nicobar project to start 2028
India
The Great Nicobar Project is officially set to launch in 2028, aiming to turn the island into a key maritime and economic hotspot.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says this move will help India rely less on foreign ports for shipping and strengthen national security.
Plans raise reef and turtle concerns
Plans include a huge container port, a new international airport for up to 4,000 passengers at peak times, a gas-solar power plant, and a township.
Some leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, are worried about risks to coral reefs and sea turtles.
Sonowal responded that the government will take steps to protect these habitats but made it clear: "We are not going to stop. We will go ahead with it."