Sarbananda Sonowal says Great Nicobar project to start 2028

Plans raise reef and turtle concerns

Plans include a huge container port, a new international airport for up to 4,000 passengers at peak times, a gas-solar power plant, and a township.

Some leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, are worried about risks to coral reefs and sea turtles.

Sonowal responded that the government will take steps to protect these habitats but made it clear: "We are not going to stop. We will go ahead with it."