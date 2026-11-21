Sarbananda Sonowal thanks Oman, highlights Duqm Sohar Salalah ports
India's shipping minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently gave a heartfelt thanks to Oman for stepping up when Indian seafarers needed help.
Speaking at Oman's National Day event in Delhi, he spotlighted how key Omani ports like Duqm, Sohar, and Salalah are helping boost trade and keep supply chains running smoothly between the two countries.
India Oman deepen maritime cooperation
Sonowal also talked about exciting opportunities for India and Oman to team up on things like port development, shipbuilding, green fuels, and digital port systems.
He praised Oman's role in keeping regional waters safe and stable.
Plus, he highlighted cultural projects, like digitizing old records, that celebrate the long-standing connection between both nations.
With nearly 700,000 Indians living in Oman and the India-Oman Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation and CEPA set to power future growth, it looks like this partnership is only getting stronger.