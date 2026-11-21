Sonowal also talked about exciting opportunities for India and Oman to team up on things like port development, shipbuilding, green fuels, and digital port systems.

He praised Oman's role in keeping regional waters safe and stable.

Plus, he highlighted cultural projects, like digitizing old records, that celebrate the long-standing connection between both nations.

With nearly 700,000 Indians living in Oman and the India-Oman Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation and CEPA set to power future growth, it looks like this partnership is only getting stronger.