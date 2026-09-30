Sardar Sarovar reaches 138.68 meters, supplies over 40 million people
India
The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Gujarat just reached its highest water level: 138.68 meters.
This massive dam supplies drinking water to over 40 million people across thousands of villages and cities.
To celebrate, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a 'Jal Poojan' ceremony at Ekta Nagar, highlighting how important this milestone is for the state.
Gujarat gets 7.9 million acre-feet
Even though the dam has filled up seven times since its 2017 inauguration, this year's water availability was lower than usual: Gujarat got about 7.9 million acre-feet of water instead of the typical 9 million acre-feet.