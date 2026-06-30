Sarika Bibi arrested over alleged storming of Falta police
Sarika Bibi, wife of Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, was arrested after allegedly leading a crowd of 400 to storm the Falta Police Station.
The protest aimed to free Khan, who is facing serious charges such as rioting and assault.
Now, Bibi is being investigated for conspiracy and attacking public servants, with police also checking if money was used to gather the crowd.
Jahangir Khan's influence wanes
Khan's political influence has taken a hit since he unexpectedly dropped out of the Assembly re-poll in May, helping BJP win the seat.
His once-busy home is now quiet, and locals are split: some feel he and Bibi are being unfairly targeted; others say his leadership relied on fear.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court is questioning police over parading Khan in public custody, calling it a possible human rights issue.