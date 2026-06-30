Sarika Bibi arrested over alleged storming of Falta police

Jahangir Khan's influence wanes

Khan's political influence has taken a hit since he unexpectedly dropped out of the Assembly re-poll in May, helping BJP win the seat.

His once-busy home is now quiet, and locals are split: some feel he and Bibi are being unfairly targeted; others say his leadership relied on fear.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court is questioning police over parading Khan in public custody, calling it a possible human rights issue.