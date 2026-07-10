Sarita Devi allegedly threw daughters into well in Kanda village
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Kanda village, Jharkhand, where Sarita Devi allegedly threw her two young daughters, aged two-and-a-half and four, into a well after an argument with her husband.
She then jumped in herself, but survived.
The eldest daughter, Sushma (six), managed to escape after raising an alarm.
Sarita Devi arrested, 2 children drowned
Villagers rushed over when they heard Sushma's screams and were able to pull Sarita out of the well.
Sadly, both younger children had drowned by the time help arrived.
Police have arrested Sarita and filed an FIR; the children's bodies were sent for postmortem as authorities continue investigating what led to this tragedy.