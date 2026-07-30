Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh named India's 45th World Heritage site
India
Big news for Sarnath! This historic Buddhist site in Uttar Pradesh just became India's 45th World Heritage Site, Uttar Pradesh's fourth World Heritage Site, and its first in nearly 28 years.
The government is planning to turn Sarnath into a global hub for Buddhist tourism, with upgraded visitor facilities and a focus on sharing its spiritual legacy.
Mulagandha Kuti Vihara seminar launches 'Dhammapada'
The announcement happened during a two-day international seminar at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, where experts and visitors from around the world discussed Buddha's teachings and launched new books, including a Sanskrit Dhammapada.
Speakers highlighted how Sarnath is gaining worldwide attention as a center for peace and compassion.