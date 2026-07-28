Sarnath named UNESCO World Heritage Site by World Heritage Committee
Big news for history buffs: Sarnath, the spot where Buddha gave his first sermon after enlightenment, is now officially a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The announcement came on July 25 at the World Heritage Committee meeting in Busan, making Sarnath India's 45th and Uttar Pradesh's fourth heritage site.
Tourism boost expected in Uttar Pradesh
Sarnath waited nearly three decades to get this global recognition: first making UNESCO's tentative list back in 1998.
This new status highlights its importance as a major Buddhist pilgrimage spot and is expected to boost tourism along Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Circuit.
Plus, it puts Sarnath firmly on the world map for culture and history lovers.
Rediscovered after workers found Buddhist relics
Fun fact: Sarnath was rediscovered by accident when workers stumbled upon ancient Buddhist relics. Later excavations uncovered hundreds of artifacts that proved its connection to Buddha's teachings.
Today, the site honors both local heritage and its deep archeological roots.