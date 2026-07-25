Sarnath near Varanasi declared UNESCO World Heritage site in Busan
India
Big news for history buffs: Sarnath, the ancient Buddhist site near Varanasi, is now officially a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The announcement came from Busan, South Korea, making Sarnath the 45th Indian site to get this global recognition.
It is famous as the spot where Gautam Buddha gave his very first sermon.
Narendra Modi calls it proud moment
Prime Minister Modi called it "a proud moment for every Indian," highlighting how Sarnath's connection to Buddha and his teachings of compassion and harmony still inspire people today.
The nomination was submitted last August, and this new status is expected to put Sarnath on the map for travelers worldwide while celebrating India's rich heritage.