Saroj and Chandrakanta found dead in New Rajendra Nagar home

No injury marks found, autopsies underway

Police broke into the house and discovered both women in separate parts of the house.

The two women related as sister-in-law and sister-in-law's elder relative lived alone (one was bedridden, the other needed help walking).

There were no injury marks or signs of forced entry, according to investigators.

Forensic team is looking into what happened, and autopsies are underway to figure out the cause of death.

Delhi Police said all angles are being probed and further investigation is underway.