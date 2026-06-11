Sarthak Sidhant denies IIT Kanpur job amid mistaken identity rumor

Nisarga Adhikary joins IIT Kanpur C3iHub

The actual recruit was Nisarga Adhikary, who also spotted flaws in CBSE's marking portal.

After his blog post was published in May 2026, IIT Kanpur brought him on as an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and threat intelligence engineer in its cybersecurity team at C3iHub.

He'll be helping the team find and fix security gaps in digital platforms, pretty cool for someone fresh out of school.