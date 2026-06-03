Sarthak Sidhant tells panel CBSE changed 2025 OSM tender rules
Sarthak Sidhant, a 17-year-old student, has stirred things up by alleging that CBSE changed its rules during the 2025 tender process for its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
He told a parliamentary panel on June 2 that these tweaks helped Hyderabad's Coempt EduTeck win the contract after Rankguru failed to qualify the technical stage.
CBSE and Coempt EduTeck deny favoritism
Sidhant broke down his claims in a blog post, arguing that only Coempt EduTeck benefited while others like Rankguru lost out.
Both CBSE and Coempt EduTeck have denied any favoritism.
The issue comes as students protest OSM evaluation errors and exam chaos like the now-cancelled NEET-UG 2026 exam.
Sidhant's sharp posts on X have gained attention, and even Rahul Gandhi met him recently, urging him to "Sarthak, apne sidhanton pe adig raho,".