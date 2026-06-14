Sarthak Yadav dies after nurse injected formalin at AIIMS Bhopal
India
A heartbreaking mistake at AIIMS Bhopal led to the death of three-year-old Sarthak Yadav, who was battling blood cancer.
A nurse accidentally injected him with formalin, a chemical meant for preserving samples, after ignoring his father's repeated warnings about the syringe.
Sarthak lost consciousness soon after and doctors couldn't revive him.
Both nurses suspended, criminal case registered
An internal hospital investigation revealed two nurses were responsible: one left a formalin-filled syringe unsecured, and the other used it without checking what was inside.
Both have been suspended, and police registered a criminal case under Sections 106(1) and 286.
The incident has sparked tough questions about patient safety in hospitals.