Sarva Pitru Amavasya falls today marking end of Pitru Paksha
India
Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also called Mahalaya Amavasya, falls this Friday and marks the final day of Pitru Paksha in Hindu tradition.
It's a special day for remembering ancestors, especially if you don't know their exact death dates, by performing rituals like Tarpan and Pinda Daan.
Amavasya tithi window and rituals
Amavasya Tithi begins at 11:05am on October 9 and can be done until 10:49am the next day.
The traditional observance periods are Kutup Muhurat, Rohina Muhurat, and Aparahna Kaal.
Families typically offer water, perform Pinda Daan, feed Brahmins, and give to charity, all as a way of coming together to honor their roots.