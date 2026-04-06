Sarvjeet Singh allegedly drove SUV into Delhi Assembly, later caught
India
Sarvjeet Singh allegedly drove an SUV into the Delhi Assembly grounds, left a bouquet in the speaker's car, and then took off, raising big questions about security.
He was later caught with two others in north Delhi.
Singh's family says he's been struggling with mental health issues and is getting treatment in Shahjahanpur.
Police probe Sarvjeet Singh's nephew search
Police are digging into what happened and have spoken to Singh's wife for details.
The family shared that Sarvjeet was searching for his missing nephew, who disappeared on April 1.
His brother mentioned that Sarvjeet has no criminal record and is under medical care.
Police are now tracing his steps to figure out what led to this unusual incident.