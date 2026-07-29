Sarvodaya Inter College students protest for better classrooms and meals
On Tuesday, hundreds of students from Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur, Fatehpur took to the streets, calling out for better classrooms and proper midday meals.
With portraits of B.R. Ambedkar and signs like "Improve the college's condition, secure the future of its students," they made it clear they want real change at their government-aided school.
Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad backs students
Students say their midday meals never match what's promised on paper, and basic things like classroom fans and a water cooler were missing until now.
The principal claims these issues were fixed as soon as he heard about them.
Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Azad, Nagina MP and president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), backed the students online, dropping a "Jai Bhim! Jai Gen Alpha!" and called out the school for not acting sooner.
Some senior students had even protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar recently, showing this movement goes beyond just one school.