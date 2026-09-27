Saryu-Ghaghra erosion destroys century-old mosque, threatens Barabanki temple and hospital
The Saryu-Ghaghra River is causing serious trouble in Barabanki: recent erosion destroyed a mosque that locals said was more than 100 years old in Hetampur village, and now the river is just 15 meters away from an ancient temple and the local veterinary hospital.
The hospital has already lost its boundary wall, and both sites are facing real danger as water levels keep rising.
Irrigation Department monitoring, protecting Hetampur sites
District Magistrate Ishan Pratap Singh has called for urgent action to save these important places.
The Irrigation Department is on the ground, with teams monitoring the situation closely and rolling out protective measures.
As Irrigation department executive engineer (floods) Shashi Kant Singh put it, they're doing everything possible to keep the temple and hospital safe while heavy rains continue.