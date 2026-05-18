Sasaram Patna train coach caught fire at Sasaram, no injuries India May 18, 2026

A coach of the Sasaram-Patna fast passenger train caught fire on Monday, May 18, 2026 while waiting at Sasaram railway station in Bihar, just before it was set to leave.

The suspected cause was a short circuit, and although things got tense for a bit, everyone made it out safely with no injuries.