Sasaram Patna train coach caught fire at Sasaram, no injuries
India
A coach of the Sasaram-Patna fast passenger train caught fire on Monday, May 18, 2026 while waiting at Sasaram railway station in Bihar, just before it was set to leave.
The suspected cause was a short circuit, and although things got tense for a bit, everyone made it out safely with no injuries.
Firefighters detach burning coach, control flames
Firefighters acted fast: they detached the burning coach so the rest of the train stayed safe.
The flames even reached some nearby trees but were brought under control quickly.
This incident happened just a day after another train fire on a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, where again all passengers were safely evacuated.