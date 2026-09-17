Sasya Ganapathi 21,000 plants Ganesh idol in Sirasapalli cuts waste
India
Meet Sasya Ganapathi, a Ganesh idol built entirely from 21,000 live plants at a temple in Sirasapalli village, Andhra Pradesh.
This green twist on tradition isn't just eye-catching; it's all about cutting down festival waste and making eco-friendly choices a part of celebrations.
Idol draws crowds, Odisha governor visits
The plant-powered idol has become a local sensation, drawing crowds of devotees and even visits from leaders like Odisha Governor Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu.
Organizers hope this creative move inspires everyone to see environmental care as part of their social and religious life, proving that going green can be meaningful and festive at the same time.