Satadru Dutta plans to sue Aroop Biswas over Messi 50L/cr

West Bengal reopens probe, orders refunds

After the complaint, the West Bengal government has reopened its probe. Sports Minister Nishith Pramanik says those responsible will face consequences.

Since Messi left early due to crowd mismanagement, organizers have been told to refund ticket holders (some paid up to ₹14,000)!

Fans were so upset they damaged property and police had to step in. The fiasco sparked major criticism and calls for accountability.