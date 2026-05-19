Satadru Dutta plans to sue Aroop Biswas over Messi 50L/cr
Remember that wild Messi event in Kolkata last December?
The organizer, Satadru Dutta, has now filed a police complaint against former sports minister Aroop Biswas and others, claiming there were security lapses and unauthorized access at Salt Lake Stadium.
Dutta says he was unfairly blamed for the chaos and plans to seek ₹50 crore in damages plus a defamation suit.
West Bengal reopens probe, orders refunds
After the complaint, the West Bengal government has reopened its probe. Sports Minister Nishith Pramanik says those responsible will face consequences.
Since Messi left early due to crowd mismanagement, organizers have been told to refund ticket holders (some paid up to ₹14,000)!
Fans were so upset they damaged property and police had to step in. The fiasco sparked major criticism and calls for accountability.