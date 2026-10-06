Satara teacher questioned after hitting Arya Kadam with cricket bat
A teacher in Satara, Maharashtra, has been questioned after a heated argument over watching TV turned tragic.
Police say 17-year-old Arya Kadam got into a fight with her siblings and attacked her sister.
When their father, Purushottam, stepped in, Arya came at him with a cricket bat.
In anger, he took the bat and hit her on the head.
Arya Kadam was under psychiatric treatment
At first, the family told police that Arya's injury was accidental, but police were informed about the incident by the family's relatives and neighbors on Sunday morning.
He later admitted to what happened and investigations have revealed that Arya was not in a good mental state, was undergoing treatment from a psychiatrist in Pune and was given medicines every day.
Police recovered the bloodstained bat from the roof, while locals described Arya as extremely friendly, spoke very lovingly and mingled with everyone, quite different from how she'd been portrayed at home.
The investigation is ongoing.