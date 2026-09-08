Satellite images show clear skies across India before monsoon withdrawal
India
Satellite images are showing clear skies across much of India, especially in the northwest and central regions.
This has got people wondering if the southwest monsoon is on its way out, though the monsoon has not yet officially withdrawn.
The formal withdrawal process is expected to begin only after September 15, starting from parts of northwest India.
Forecasts predict anticyclone over northwest India
A strong El Nino is changing weather patterns, leading to less cloud cover not just in India but across nearby countries too.
Forecasts from ECMWF and GFS suggest a "monsoon withdrawal anticyclone" could form over northwest India soon, possibly peaking around September 21, basically signaling that an organized retreat might be starting.