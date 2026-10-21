Satellite-tagged Great Indian Bustard killed by desert fox in Rajasthan
Tough news for wildlife fans: one of the first two Great Indian Bustards released back into Rajasthan's Desert National Park was killed by a desert fox, just six months after hatching.
The bird was being tracked with a satellite tag and was attacked at a water source on Sunday, a reminder that nature can be unpredictable, even with close monitoring.
Officials pause release of 11 bustards
This loss has led officials to hit pause on releasing more captive-bred bustards while they rethink how to keep these rare birds safer in the wild.
The original plan was to release 11 birds bred at the Wildlife Institute of India, but now further releases are postponed after a comprehensive review of conservation protocols and safety arrangements.
The team says they're committed to finding better ways to protect these endangered birds from natural threats.