Satellites show mid July monsoon returns, clouds cover half India

This year's monsoon got off to a slow start with one of the driest Junes in over a century: rainfall was down by as much as 46%.

Experts say a tropical cyclone in the western Pacific messed with weather patterns and delayed rains, especially in central and western regions.

The good news: recent storms and cloud cover signal recovery, and the return of clouds and rain offers news of incoming relief.

While El Nino might affect long-term weather, for now farmers can breathe a little easier.