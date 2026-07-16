Satellites show mid July monsoon returns, clouds cover half India
After weeks of mostly clear skies, the Indian monsoon is finally back in action.
By mid-July 2026, satellite images showed rain clouds covering about half the country, a big shift from earlier this month when nearly 80% of India was dry despite the monsoon having officially covered the entire country on July 9.
June rainfall down 46%, recovery underway
This year's monsoon got off to a slow start with one of the driest Junes in over a century: rainfall was down by as much as 46%.
Experts say a tropical cyclone in the western Pacific messed with weather patterns and delayed rains, especially in central and western regions.
The good news: recent storms and cloud cover signal recovery, and the return of clouds and rain offers news of incoming relief.
While El Nino might affect long-term weather, for now farmers can breathe a little easier.