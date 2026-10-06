Satish Salian seeks reconsideration of Bombay High Court Clause (iv)
Satish Salian, Disha Salian's father, is challenging Clause (iv) of the Bombay High Court order dated September 2 that says "Nobody shall be treated as an accused unless in the opinion of the Investigating Officer there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him."
He feels this is causing serious prejudice, being misused by the accused persons, and has created considerable confusion in his daughter's case and wants the court to reconsider.
Satish Salian seeks unrestricted CBI probe
Satish argues that Clause (iv) of the September 2 order is stopping investigators from naming suspects, even though there are serious allegations, including against political figures like Aditya Thackeray.
Earlier police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes called Disha's death a suicide, but her father believes there's more to it and wants a fair Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation without restrictions on identifying suspects.