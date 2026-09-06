Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, Rekha Gupta visits site
India
A building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on September 6, 2026, trapping people.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site, promised that "the guilty will not be spared," and said every resource is being used to help those affected.
Opposition demands accountability after Delhi collapse
Opposition leaders are calling out the government for ignoring unsafe living conditions and the student housing crisis.
Rahul Gandhi called the situation "heartbreaking" and "alarming," while others pointed to corruption in audits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and assured rescue efforts are underway.
Now, there's growing pressure for accountability and large-scale action to ensure the safety of citizens.