Satya Niketan building collapse kills 5, raises student safety fears
A building with a basement and floors from the ground level up to the fourth floor in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday, leaving five people dead and several people feared trapped under the debris.
The building, reportedly constructed in the 1990s, is part of a resettlement colony, has raised serious concerns about safety for students living in PG accommodations nearby.
Rescue teams are still working at the site.
ABVP protests, demands Sanjeev Khirwar resignation
After the collapse, ABVP members protested outside the MCD headquarters, blaming civic officials for ignoring safety checks in PGs where many students stay.
They called for stricter inspections and even demanded the resignation of MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar.
Police detained several demonstrators during a sit-in as calls grew louder for real change to keep residents safe.