Satya Niketan building collapse, New Delhi, Narendra Modi promises help
India
A building collapsed in Satya Niketan, New Delhi, on Sunday, leading to several casualties and injuries.
Prime Minister Modi called the incident "distressing," shared his condolences with affected families, and promised all possible help for those impacted.
Rescue continues, probe into structural issues
Rescue teams rushed in quickly and are still working to save lives and support survivors.
Authorities are also checking on the safety of nearby residents.
An investigation is underway to figure out what caused the collapse, with concerns about possible structural issues.
Modi also stressed that following safety rules is crucial to prevent disasters like this in the future.