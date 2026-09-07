Satya Niketan collapse in Delhi kills 6, 80% debris cleared
India
After the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site and shared that around 80% of the debris had been cleared.
The tragedy left six people dead and six injured.
Rescue teams are now focusing on the basement, where water buildup had weakened the old structure under repair.
Rekha Gupta announces Delhi structural audits
Everyone from the collapsed and nearby risky buildings has been evacuated, and unstable sections will be demolished once cleanup finishes.
With concerns rising about older buildings' safety, Gupta announced a structural audit of similar buildings across Delhi.
She also said strict action will be taken against anyone found negligent, stressing that keeping residents safe is a top priority going forward.