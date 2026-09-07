Satya Niketan hostel daze collapse kills 7, owner caught
A five-story boys' paying-guest hostel called Hostel Daze in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on September 6, leaving seven people dead.
The building was a Ground+4 structure on a plot where the permission was only for a Ground+1 unit and no building plan was approved.
Locals say waterlogging, unchecked construction, and poor inspections made things worse, while the owner was caught after a multi-state search.
MCD suspends 5 officials
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials with immediate effect, including a deputy commissioner, and is under fire from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding accountability from Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered all buildings in Delhi having a fifth floor to be sealed and announced stricter safety checks for older properties.
Investigations into what went wrong are still ongoing.