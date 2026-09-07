Satya Niketan hostel daze collapse kills 7, owner caught

A five-story boys' paying-guest hostel called Hostel Daze in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on September 6, leaving seven people dead.

The building was a Ground+4 structure on a plot where the permission was only for a Ground+1 unit and no building plan was approved.

Locals say waterlogging, unchecked construction, and poor inspections made things worse, while the owner was caught after a multi-state search.