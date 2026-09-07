Satya Niketan market building collapsed near South Campus, traffic snarls
India
A building collapsed this morning at Satya Niketan Market near Delhi's South Campus, leading to major traffic jams on routes like Safdarjung Hospital to Dhaula Kuan and Benito Juarez Marg.
Emergency teams are on the scene, working to clear debris and keep everyone safe.
Traffic personnel managing site, avoid area
If you're heading that way, it's best to avoid the area for now; traffic movement has been affected, and traffic personnel are managing the area.
They're asking people not to crowd or park near the site so rescue work can move quickly.