Satya Niketan PG building collapse kills 7, families demand action
India
A five-story PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday, leaving seven people dead, five of them university students.
The tragedy has sparked serious questions about how safe student accommodations really are.
Relatives and friends of the victims are grieving, and one family friend said, "There needs to be strict action against the PG owners and others responsible for the death of my friend and others."
ARSD, Motilal Nehru students among victims
The students who lost their lives were from colleges such as ARSD and Motilal Nehru.
Two laborers also died in the collapse.
As families mourn, they're demanding accountability from PG owners and better building regulations.