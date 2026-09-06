Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 5, Rekha Gupta orders probe
India
A boys' paying guest building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, reportedly due to renovation work, leaving five people dead and several injured.
10 people were pulled out from the rubble.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for a magisterial probe and ordered an FIR against the owner for negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Rescue operations continue, officials probe renovation
Rescue teams, including NDRF, police, and fire services, are still at work, while the building adjacent to the collapsed structure has also been evacuated as a precaution.
Gupta also visited the injured at AIIMS Trauma Centre to check on their recovery.
Officials are investigating whether renovation work caused the collapse.