Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, Gupta family detained

A five-story building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, run as a PG near Delhi University, collapsed during basement construction, with the basement flooded with rainwater, leading to seven deaths.

The building's owner, Hariram Gupta, whose wife Urmila's name was on the registration, and son Mahesh, who managed it, fled from their home in Gurugram.

Hariram and Urmila are now in judicial custody; Mahesh is still with police.