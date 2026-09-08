Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, Gupta family detained
A five-story building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, run as a PG near Delhi University, collapsed during basement construction, with the basement flooded with rainwater, leading to seven deaths.
The building's owner, Hariram Gupta, whose wife Urmila's name was on the registration, and son Mahesh, who managed it, fled from their home in Gurugram.
Hariram and Urmila are now in judicial custody; Mahesh is still with police.
Delhi probe ordered, MCD officials suspended
The Guptas allegedly made tenants sign agreements waiving their responsibility for accidents. This has raised big questions about student housing safety and legal loopholes.
In response, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial probe and set up a committee to review rules for student accommodations.
Five Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials have been suspended in connection with the building collapse.