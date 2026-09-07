Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, injures dozens in Delhi

Witnesses described a rumbling noise "like an earthquake" as the building fell.

A Delhi University first-year student at Delhi University's Law Faculty, Abhishek Mishra, shared how people quickly formed a human chain to clear debris by hand and reach those trapped (even after cranes showed up, they kept digging out smaller rubble).

The building was reportedly 40 to 50 years old and collapsed during basement construction.

The owner has been arrested, and now all five-story buildings in Delhi that have five floors are set to be sealed while investigations continue.