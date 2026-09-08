Satya Niketan women's PG 'Hostel Daze' orders 40 occupants evacuated
A women's PG in Satya Niketan, just 300 meters from a building that collapsed on Sunday, has asked the estimated 40 occupants to leave immediately.
The place (also called "Hostel Daze," like the collapsed one) is a five-story building with 19 rooms.
So far, 18 students have already left for home, while 22 are still figuring out their next steps.
Sudden notice leaves students seeking housing
The sudden notice has left many students stressed and confused, especially since many had already paid rent and deposits.
Himanshi Aggarwal from Assam shared she can't leave right away because her parents need two days to reach her.
First-year student Prajakta is anxious about losing the ₹48,000 she paid upfront.
Many students are now rushing to find temporary places to stay while trying to keep up with college classes at the same time.