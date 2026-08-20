Saudel boosts heavy monsoon rains in south, southeast, east Asia

Nepal and Bangladesh are also on alert: Nepal's mountainous terrain raises the risk of landslips and swollen rivers, while northern Bangladesh is expecting intense downpours.

Other countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, northern Vietnam, and southern China will feel the impact too.

With tropical system Saudel expected to strengthen and could potentially develop into a typhoon, local authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation as daily life could be disrupted.