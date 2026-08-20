Saudel boosts heavy monsoon rains in south, southeast, east Asia
Heavy monsoon rains, boosted by tropical system Saudel, are about to hit South, Southeast, and East Asia.
Weather agencies and forecast models indicate flooding and landslide risk in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh.
Nepal Bangladesh alert for heavy rain
Nepal and Bangladesh are also on alert: Nepal's mountainous terrain raises the risk of landslips and swollen rivers, while northern Bangladesh is expecting intense downpours.
Other countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, northern Vietnam, and southern China will feel the impact too.
With tropical system Saudel expected to strengthen and could potentially develop into a typhoon, local authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation as daily life could be disrupted.