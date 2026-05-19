Saudi Arabia announces Umrah dates, visas open May 31
Saudi Arabia just dropped the official dates for the upcoming 2026-27 Umrah season.
Visa applications open May 31, 2026, and pilgrims can start arriving from June 1.
The last day to enter is March 23, 2027, with everyone needing to leave by April 7.
Nusuk permit required despite tourist e-visa
If you're planning Umrah, you'll need to apply through the Nusuk platform or an approved agent.
Even if you already have a Saudi tourist e-visa, you'll need a separate permit via the Nusuk app for Umrah outside Hajj season.
The Hajj pilgrimage runs May 25-30 (with Eid al-Adha on May 27), and Saudi officials are serious about overstays: penalties include hefty fines (up to SR50,000), jail time, or deportation.
Ongoing inspections mean thousands have already been deported this month for border-security, labor-law and residency-rule violations.