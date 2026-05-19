Saudi Arabia announces Umrah dates, visas open May 31

Nusuk permit required despite tourist e-visa

If you're planning Umrah, you'll need to apply through the Nusuk platform or an approved agent.

Even if you already have a Saudi tourist e-visa, you'll need a separate permit via the Nusuk app for Umrah outside Hajj season.

The Hajj pilgrimage runs May 25-30 (with Eid al-Adha on May 27), and Saudi officials are serious about overstays: penalties include hefty fines (up to SR50,000), jail time, or deportation.

Ongoing inspections mean thousands have already been deported this month for border-security, labor-law and residency-rule violations.