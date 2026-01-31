Saudia flight returns to Lucknow after cabin pressure issue

A Saudia flight headed to Jeddah had to turn around and land back in Lucknow after a cabin pressure issue left some passengers struggling to breathe. The plane, carrying 275 passengers and 10 crew (285 people), took off a bit late and was near Mumbai when the problem popped up. Thankfully, everyone made it back safely and the flight continued later that day.

Here's how the incident unfolded When the pilots noticed the pressure drop, they asked Mumbai ATC for an emergency landing but were cleared by Lucknow instead.

The crew landed smoothly at 1:45pm—no injuries reported.

Engineers fixed things fast, so all passengers could fly out again by 4:20pm.

Why is cabin pressure so important? Cabin pressure isn't just airline jargon—it's what keeps air breathable when you're flying way above the clouds.

If it fails, people can feel sick or uncomfortable pretty quickly, which is why crews act fast if something goes wrong.