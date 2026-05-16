Saurabh Bharadwaj visits family after NEET suicide over alleged leak
India
Saurabh Bharadwaj from AAP visited the family of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant in Delhi who died by suicide on May 15.
The student, who had spent years preparing for MBBS, was reportedly upset about the alleged NEET paper leak, and her family believed the cancelation played a role in her death.
No suicide note was found.
Saurabh Bharadwaj urges NEET leak probe
Bharadwaj urged the government to assure youth that no paper leak will happen again and find those responsible for the alleged paper leaks, saying, "The government should give assurance to our youth that no paper leak will happen again. Young people should not take such extreme steps."
The canceled May 3 NEET exam has been rescheduled for June 21, 2026, with renewed calls for fair and transparent exams to restore trust.