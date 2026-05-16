Saurabh Bharadwaj visits family after NEET suicide over alleged leak

Saurabh Bharadwaj urges NEET leak probe

Bharadwaj urged the government to assure youth that no paper leak will happen again and find those responsible for the alleged paper leaks, saying, "The government should give assurance to our youth that no paper leak will happen again. Young people should not take such extreme steps."

The canceled May 3 NEET exam has been rescheduled for June 21, 2026, with renewed calls for fair and transparent exams to restore trust.