Saurabh Chandrakar extradited from Oman and handed to CBI
India
Saurabh Chandrakar, the man accused of running the Mahadev Online Book betting ring, has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for two days after being extradited from Oman.
The agency now plans to take him to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where he faces several cases related to illegal betting and money laundering.
Muscat court approves extradition to India
Chandrakar's extradition was approved by a Muscat court to India and rejected the United Arab Emirates's request.
While his lawyers say he was sent back only for money laundering charges, the CBI insists there are no such limits.
The court has asked the CBI to clarify these terms as more hearings and investigations are set to follow in India.