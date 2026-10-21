Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka freed by Delhi court
India
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are out of custody after a Delhi court shot down the police's request to hold them longer.
They had been detained for protesting at Jantar Mantar on October 13, but walked free on Wednesday once their paperwork was sorted.
Court warned against breaching barricades
Das and Ranka were detained for allegedly breaking peace bonds at Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a designated protest site.
The court highlighted that breaching barricades could encourage others to violate prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The CJP leaders withdrew their High Court plea earlier in the day and got released after the SEM court ordered their release.